Increasingly, metro anglers are downsizing their watercraft, and in some cases boosting the number of fish they catch. Fishing kayaks, for example, are popular because they are easy to store, especially for apartment or condo dwellers, and because they allow quiet access to watery nooks and crannies that can be off limits to larger craft. Paddle boards also can provide excellent, and fun, fishing platforms. For fitness buffs, both provide exercise and, as a bonus, small vehicles can transport each.
DENNIS ANDERSON
