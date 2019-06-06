Through a telescope

Upper Sioux Agency State Park

9-10:30 p.m. Friday

• Amateur astronomer Joe Hauger will show how to locate Jupiter and Saturn as well as the brightest stars in the summer sky. Meet at the Minnesota River-Yellow Medicine confluence. If it rains, meet at 8:30 p.m. at the interpretive center for an indoor program. (1-320-564-4777; mndnr.gov/uppersioux)

Blanding’s turtles

6-8:30 p.m. Friday

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

• Search for Blanding’s turtles on the prairie using radio telemetry. Learn about current research projects and how to use radio telemetry to track wildlife. Meet at the trailhead parking lot. This program is free, but call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)

Company B re-enactment

Fort Ridgely State Park

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday

• Civil War re-enactors will run musket drills, fire cannons and give a sense of Civil War fort life. (1-507-426-7840; mndnr.gov/fortridgely)

100th birthday bash

Sibley State Park

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

• Enjoy activities from a Lake Andrew canoe paddle to games, refreshments, live music and how-to demonstrations. (1-320-354-2055; mndnr.gov/sibley)

Kayaking essentials for women

1-4 p.m. Saturday

Cleary Lake Regional Park

• Learn beginning kayaking safety, proper paddling form, and paddle strokes while surrounded by the beauty of the park. Equipment provided. Cost is $50. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is designed for women ages 14 and older. (threeriversparks.org)

Tweet, soar, fly

Gooseberry Falls State Park

1:30-3 p.m. Sunday

• Meet at the visitor center art column to learn more about the many birds at Gooseberry. Spin the quiz wheel, play “bird spy,” and learn to identify birds by their songs and calls. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)

Bluebird walk and talk

William O’Brien State Park

10-11 a.m. Sunday

• Meet at the visitor center for a half-mile walk to see baby bluebirds, swallows, wrens or chickadees. Some binoculars are available for use, but numbers are limited. (651-433-0500; mndnr.gov/obrien)

Music under the pines

Lake Bemidji State Park

2-3 p.m. Sunday

• The ensemble Caleigh will perform Celtic, Celtic fusion, world folk, Cajun and early American music on a variety of instruments. (1-218-308-2300; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)