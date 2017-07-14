CENTER CITY, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a man who went missing while kayaking on the St. Croix River in Chisago County.
The sheriff's office says a kayak was found on shore Wednesday night on the Wisconsin side of the river, with a tackle box and vehicle keys inside. A vehicle belonging to the owner of the kayak was located unoccupied at Interstate Park in Taylors Falls.
Ground, water and air searches on Thursday turned up no sign of 49-year-old Vue Her. His family filed a missing person report with the Oakdale Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities, who also are asking people to keep an eye out for missing pink and green fishing poles.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
Variety
Minnesota health agency to temporarily fund suicide hotline
The Minnesota Department of Health will provide temporary funding to maintain a suicide prevention hotline that was expected to shut down.
Local
Wisconsin officials monitoring dam in wake of flooding
Wisconsin emergency management officials say flood waters are beginning to recede in Burlington but thousands are still without power and the Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a dam that sustained damage.
National
Jury awards $7M to family of woman killed by Madison police
A federal jury has awarded $7 million to the family of a woman killed by two police officers in Madison, Wisconsin, saying the officers used unreasonable force.
Local
Weekend Traffic: X games and extreme traffic in downtown Minneapolis
As skateboarders and BMX bikers roll at this weekend's X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium, let's hope traffic in downtown Minneapolis does, too.
Variety
9 things you didn't know about Twin Cities streetcars
Perhaps you have a romantic notion of quaint streetcars clattering along, carrying office workers and shoppers. If you'd been around when they stopped running in the Twin Cities in the 1950s, you would have been in the minority.