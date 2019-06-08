Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found by a kayaker this week on the Mississippi River in Stearns County.

The kayaker called authorities about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to report seeing what appeared to be a body on the west bank of the river in a backwaters area, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. The area is near a St. Cloud Hospital parking lot, north of the water treatment plant, authorities said.

The body was facedown in the water and had been there for some time, authorities said. The man had no identification or identifying marks or tattoos. He is described as Caucasian or American Indian, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He was wearing a white or gray T-shirt with green stripes, tan jean shorts with stitching on the back pockets and black socks.

A small campsite was found near the body, but it is not known if it was the man's.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240 and ask to speak to the on-call investigator.

STAFF REPORT