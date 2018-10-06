– For President Donald Trump and for Senate Republicans, confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice was a hard-won political victory. But for the conservative legal movement, it is a signal triumph, the culmination of a decadeslong project that began in the Reagan era with the heady goal of capturing a solid majority on the nation’s highest court.

With Kavanaugh’s swearing-in, the Supreme Court will be more conservative than at any other time in modern history. By some measures, “we might be heading into the most conservative era since at least 1937,” said Lee Epstein, a law professor and political scientist at Washington University in St. Louis.

The new majority is sure to move the law to the right on countless deeply contested issues, including abortion, affirmative action, voting and gun rights. And the victory will very likely be a lasting one. Kavanaugh, 53, could serve for decades, and the other conservative justices are young by Supreme Court standards. The court’s senior liberals are not. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 85, and Justice Stephen Breyer is 80.

There will be no swing justice in the mold of Anthony Kennedy, Sandra Day O’Connor or Lewis F. Powell Jr., who forged alliances with both liberals and conservatives. Instead, the court will consist of two distinct blocs — five conservatives and four liberals. The court, in other words, will perfectly reflect the deep polarization of the American public and political system. The fight to put Kavanaugh on the court only widened that division. The confirmation process was a bare-knuckle brawl, and the nomination was muscled through by sheer force of political will. All of this inflicted collateral damage on the court.

It also left Chief Justice John Roberts in a tricky spot. He will acquire an additional measure of power, taking the seat at the court’s ideological center that had been held by Kennedy, whose retirement in July created the vacancy filled by Kavanaugh. But Roberts may want to use that power sparingly if he is to rebuild trust in an institution that has been discussed for months in almost purely political terms.

In the long run, though, there is very little doubt that Roberts will lead the court to the right. The only question will be the pace of change. “This is going to be an extremely conservative Supreme Court,” said Tracey George, a law professor and political scientist at Vanderbilt University. “Even if Trump is not re-elected and a Democrat is elected, that is not going to change.”

The justices insist that they discern and apply neutral legal principles without regard to politics. There is ample evidence to the contrary, but the court’s legitimacy rests on public confidence that the court is not, in the end, a political institution.

Kavanaugh’s own testimony, laced with fiery attacks on Democrats, also undermined public confidence in the court, said Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University.

“It pulled the cloak off the Wizard of Oz,” he said. “The court has a mystique all its own. Kavanaugh’s behavior at the latest confirmation hearing shattered that mystique. It’s going to be hard for the court to come back from that.”

At a hearing devoted to the sexual misconduct allegations against him, a raw and angry Kavanaugh was disrespectful of the senators questioning him. He called the accusations “a calculated and orchestrated political hit” fueled by “revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”

That language was a striking departure from Kavanaugh’s judicial opinions and his measured responses at his first set of confirmation hearings, before the accusations of sexual misconduct had surfaced.

The accusations themselves, strongly denied by Kavanaugh but credited by much of the public, were a blow to the moral authority of the Supreme Court, particularly given that Justice Clarence Thomas faced claims of sexual harassment at his own confirmation hearings.

The court faces other challenges, too, as it is in danger of being perceived as not only political but also partisan. Kavanaugh will be the fifth member of a solid conservative majority, all appointed by Republican presidents. The members of the court’s four-member liberal wing were all appointed by Democrats.

That partisan divide is a fairly new phenomenon, said Lawrence Baum, a political scientist at Ohio State.

“The fact that ideological lines on the court have coincided with party lines since 2010 has given the court a more partisan image,” Baum said.