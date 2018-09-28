WASHINGTON — Partisan tensions are only getting worse after a hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh devolved into a partisan fistfight. Democrats and Republicans — and Kavanaugh himself — sparred over explosive allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted an acquaintance while both were teenagers.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch called the Thursday hearing a "national disgrace," while fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Democrats' treatment of Kavanaugh was the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

On the other side, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the hearing fundamentally "unfair" to Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the allegation.