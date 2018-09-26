– The toughest challenge facing Judge Brett Kavanaugh when he appears at a Senate hearing Thursday about allegations of a decades-old sexual assault may be reconciling the two starkly different depictions circulating about his high school and college years.

Unfortunately for Kavanaugh, both versions — one of a hard-partying, heavy-drinking frat boy and the other of a churchgoing athlete known from age 14 for respecting women’s dignity — come from Kavanaugh’s own words.

Christine Blasey Ford is expected to tell the committee about what she says was a traumatic encounter in which a 17-year-old, “stumbling drunk” Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her and put his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams. She says she escaped when Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them and they all tumbled to the floor.

Kavanaugh says the incident did not happen. “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or otherwise,” he said.

Kavanaugh turned to Fox News on Monday night to portray his teen years as wholesome and studious, inconsistent with any of the allegations made against him.

“I was focused on academics and athletics, going to church every Sunday, working on my service projects and friendships with my fellow classmates and friendship with girls from the local all-girls Catholic schools,” he said.

He spoke of a “lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old.”

But Kavanaugh’s earlier descriptions of himself as a student — from high school through law school — were of someone far less strait-laced.

Four years ago, Kavanaugh returned to Yale Law School for a Federalist Society meeting and devoted a significant part of his speech to “fond” remembrances of drinking excursions.

“I’m approaching the 24th anniversary of my organizing 30 classmates in a bus to go to Boston for a Red Sox game and a night of Boston bar-hopping, only for us to return falling out of the bus onto the front steps of the Yale Law School at 4:45 a.m.,” he said. He noted one of his friends had tried to study on the bus “while people were doing group chugs from a keg.”

He recalled one friend who was so drunk he stumbled and “broke a table in the Lawn Club reception area. Smashed it into multiple pieces. I actually still possess a photo of him sprawled on the floor on top of the table,” he told his audience. “Now you might think that we would have quickly left the Lawn Club after that, with some sense of shame. But you’d be wrong.” He said they kept drinking.

Kavanaugh made a similar comment about his high school days in a 2015 talk at Catholic University.

To Fox News, Kavanaugh downplayed his drinking in high school. “Yes, there were parties. And the drinking age was 18, and yes, the seniors were legal and had beer there. And yes, people might have had too many beers on occasion. I think all of us have probably done things we look back on high school and regret or cringe a bit, but that’s not what we’re talking about. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Fox host Martha MacCallum asked him, “Was there ever a time that you drank so much that you couldn’t remember what happened the night before?”

“No. That never happened,” Kavanaugh replied.