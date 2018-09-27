– President Donald Trump has some advice for Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he prepares for Thursday’s climactic Senate hearing to confront sexual misconduct allegations: Be more aggressive, show more outrage, push back more. In other words, be more like Trump.

But what works for Trump might not work for Kavanaugh. His challenge is not to look like he is attacking his accusers. Anger could touch off a backlash, advisers said, though at the same time he needs to show more indignation than he did during a Fox News interview Monday when he stuck closely to talking points.

For Christine Blasey Ford, the California university professor who will testify about the night she said a drunken Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes, the challenge is different. She will be introducing herself to the senators and the nation for the first time, explaining who she is, what happened 36 years ago and why her account is more credible than his denial. She faces a veteran sex crimes prosecutor who will question her for Republicans.

In her case, according to political veterans, the more specific her account is, the stronger her case will be.

Any way it proceeds, the hearing will be unlike any Washington has seen since the Clarence Thomas confirmation in 1991. At stake is the swing seat on a Supreme Court divided ideologically between four conservatives and four liberals. And the debate is taking place in the thick of an election campaign that will determine who controls Congress for the final two years of Trump’s term.

Just as the two main protagonists will be tested, so will the 21 senators on the Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh’s future may hinge on a question that Republicans and Democrats approach very differently: What should be the standard of proof for Ford’s allegations?

Republicans are framing the hearing as a legal proceeding. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, has Kavanaugh deserves a “presumption of innocence.”

“I don’t believe you have to believe a woman because they said it,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a committee member. “I’m going to ask myself: Would this allegation in a legal system go anywhere? And the answer is no.”

Democrats are framing it as a job interview to determine Kavanaugh’s fitness to serve.

“There’s no presumption of innocence or guilt when you have a nominee before you,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader. “Find the facts, and then let the Senate and let the American people make their judgment not whether the person’s guilty or innocent, but whether the person deserves to have the office for which he or she is chosen.”

The hearing is bound to evoke comparisons of the 1991 hearings where Anita F. Hill, a black woman, was questioned by an all-white, all-male panel about her allegations that Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her. The Judiciary Committee now has four women, all Democrats. Republicans, mindful of those optics, hired Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona prosecutor, to handle questioning for them.

Thursday’s session is bound to become a public spectacle. Kavanaugh has already discussed his sexual history. Democrats intend to contrast his interview with Fox, where he portrayed himself as a high scholar and athlete who was focused on “going to church every Sunday,” with a statement from James Roche, his freshman roommate at Yale. Roche said that while the young Kavanaugh was “normally reserved, he was a notably heavy drinker, even by the standards of the time, and that he became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk.”

“I view a central issue here as credibility,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. “The drinking issue is a very, very significant one because it goes to his veracity as well as his conduct.”