– The National Archives said it won't be able to produce the full cache of documents requested by Senate Republicans on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until the end of October — raising questions whether he can be confirmed by the midterm elections this fall.

Gary Stern, the archives' general counsel, told Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in a letter Thursday that the records he has requested could total more than 900,000 pages. Grassley, backed by other Senate Republicans, asked for all documents from Kavanaugh's tenure in the George W. Bush White House as an associate White House counsel.

"[P]lease note that we will not be able to complete our review of all of the records that you have requested by Aug. 15, 2018," Stern wrote to Grassley. The archives would be able to review e-mails received from Kavanaugh — about 49,000 e-mails, or 300,000 pages — by roughly Aug. 20, and the rest of the pages would be reviewed by the end of October.

That timeline casts doubt onto whether President Donald Trump's pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy can be confirmed by the midterm elections — much less the opening of the Supreme Court's fall term on the first Monday in October, as Republicans initially planned. After the archives combs through all of the estimated 900,000 pages, more vetting would have to occur.

A group of lawyers led by Bush's presidential records representative, Bill Burck, has also started reviewing Kavanaugh's White House counsel documents separately. Burck wrote in a letter this week to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that Bush asked his legal team to begin reviewing Kavanaugh's records to help "expedite the committee's access to the records" as a "courtesy" to senators.

The scope of documents requested by Republicans doesn't touch on an even bigger group of documents from Kavanaugh's three years as Bush's staff secretary. Democrats are demanding those papers, but Republicans say they are out of bounds.

Grassley has said he expects confirmation hearings to begin sometime in September. Aides to Grassley did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday's letter from the archives.

In comparison, the archives reviewed about 70,000 pages for John Roberts during his confirmation process for chief justice, and about 170,000 pages for now-Justice Elena Kagan.