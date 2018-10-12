MADISON, Wis. — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and Democratic challenger Josh Kaul are getting ready for the first debate.

They're set to meet tonight at UW-Madison for a debate sponsored by Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio. Moderators Federica Freyberg and Shawn Johnson will moderate and the candidates will take submitted questions from the public.

Kaul almost certainly will attack Schimel for taking too long to test unanalyzed sexual assault kits, not doing enough to curb opioid abuse or improve school safety. Schimel likely will work to paint Kaul as inexperienced outsider, keying on Kaul's East Coast background.

The candidates are set to debate twice more before Election Day.