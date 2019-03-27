MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul is inviting lawmakers to tour the state's crime labs as he makes his case for more analysts.
Gov. Tony Evers' state budget calls for spending $1.9 million to create 17 more positions at the crime labs in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau to combat delays in evidence testing and establishes a new pay progression for forensic analysts.
Budget deliberations are set to begin next week with agency heads briefing members of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee.
Kaul issued a news release Wednesday saying he has invited lawmakers to tour the three labs. The first tours are set for Thursday in Milwaukee and Madison. The Wausau tour is slated for Monday afternoon.
