NEW YORK — Taylor Swift has received a peace offering from Katy Perry before launching her new tour.
Swift shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday showing a package that Perry sent that included an olive branch. Inside was a letter in which Perry wrote that she was "deeply sorry" and wanted to "clear the air."
Swift says it "means so much to me" and her video was captioned "Thank you Katy."
The feud between the singers began in 2014 after Swift told "Rolling Stone" that another singer had taken one of her dancers. Perry then compared Swift to a character from "Mean Girls."
Swift kicked off her Reputation tour Tuesday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
