COLUMBUS, Ohio — Outgoing Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich acted as expected Wednesday to veto a bill broadening access to guns and, in a surprise move, also expanded a years-old anti-discrimination order to include gender identity.

Both moves were consistent with the prospective 2020 presidential candidate's recent shift away from his party's right wing toward policies that he characterizes as representing bipartisan common ground.

Among those are "red flag" laws allowing gun rights to be temporarily stripped from people who show warning signs of violence.

"Even the National Rifle Association is on record as supporting the concept of red flag laws," his veto message said. "That the General Assembly has been unwilling to even debate the idea is baffling and unconscionable to me. This idea's omission from this legislation is a shortcoming that I cannot accept."

The bill Kasich rejected also strengthened penalties against illegal "strawman" gun purchases, allowed off-duty police officers to carry concealed handguns and reversed the burden of proof in criminal self-defense cases from the defendant to the prosecutor.

Kasich cited the latter as among other reasons for his veto, as well as a restriction on cities' and counties' abilities to set local gun restrictions.

Laura Lewis, of the Ohio chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, praised the veto.

"The governor saw this for what it is — an extreme attempt to punish Ohio cities and towns for trying to address gun violence," Lewis said in an email. "Most Ohioans want our lawmakers to work together and pass bipartisan gun safety legislation, like a red flag law, and legislation to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. We want Ohio to move forward, not backward."

Lawmakers plan to re-convene next week and may try to override the veto.

Kasich, who leaves office Jan. 13 due to term limits, had been signaling the possible veto for weeks. What was unexpected Wednesday was his separate release of an updated executive order. The document, first issued in 2011, was changed to prevent state personnel decisions from being discriminatory based on "gender identity and expression." The order previously listed gender and sexual orientation, but not gender identity specially.