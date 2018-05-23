COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) is delivering the spring graduation address at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The former presidential candidate addresses the school of government's class of 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Wednesday.

Kasich's focus on national policy issues since losing his 2016 presidential bid has fueled speculation that he's positioning himself to challenge President Donald Trump again in 2020, either as a Republican or as an independent. Kasich says he's weighing his options.

As a vocal Trump detractor, the term-limited governor is a frequent cable news guest.

Beyond that, he's preached civility alongside former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden; proposed a series of what he calls pragmatic bipartisan policy solutions on health care, immigration and gun issues; and joined former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's fight for redistricting reform.