CONCORD, N.H. — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says while he remains undecided about another presidential run, the midterm election results could suggest a greater opening for an independent or third-party candidate.

Kasich on Thursday made his second trip this year to New Hampshire, where he finished second in the state's leadoff Republican presidential primary in 2016.

He told reporters that there is a "vast ocean" of voters in the middle of the two party extremes, who instead of remaining numb, turned out in large numbers earlier this month.

Kasich says he doesn't know when he'll decide about another run, but the awaking of that ocean could create a "chance for something that's unique in American history."

The former congressman has been one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken Republican detractors.