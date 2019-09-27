SRINAGAR, India — Residents of Indian-controlled Kashmir hope speeches by Indian and Pakistani leaders at the U.N. General Assembly will turn world attention to the disputed Himalayan region.
Simmering tensions in Kashmir are threatening to erupt into open conflict between India and Pakistan after New Delhi stripped the area it controls of its statehood and split it into two federally administered territories.
A schoolteacher, Nazir Ahmed, says he hopes the leaders "will do something to rid us of conflict and suppression."
Others like trader Riyaz Ahmed are skeptical of any positive outcome, citing the experiences of past speeches at the United Nations.
