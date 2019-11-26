– Monday night seemed as if it was going to be one of those games where Karl-Anthony Towns tried to will the Timberwolves to a victory.

Towns filled the stat sheet in the third quarter before departing with 3:43 to play for rest.

But then his teammates got his back, and it was that unit, led by Gorgui Dieng, who helped the Wolves surge ahead on their way to a 125-113 victory over Atlanta.

Towns finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists while Dieng added 13, including 3 of 3 from three-point range. Jeff Teague had eight points and eight assists off the bench as coach Ryan Saunders made a switch in the starting lineup. He shifted Jeff Teague to the bench and made Andrew Wiggins and Jarrett Culver the primary ballhandlers with the starting unit in a move that could foretell how the Wolves handle their rotations in the future.

But Teague was on the floor for the most important run of the Wolves’ night.

Towns took over the game on the offensive end of the floor during the third, pouring in15 points and eight rebounds in that quarter alone, but try as he might, the Wolves defense wouldn’t quite let them get back in control of the game.

hey did manage to cut into the Hawks’ once 11-point lead with an 11-5 run got within 84-82. When Towns was out, however, the Wolves were able to finally retake the lead when Dieng hit a hook shot to make it 91-90 with 1:12 to play. With Towns resting, the Hawks scored just three points over the final 3:43 of the third and the Wolves took a 93-90 lead into the fourth. The Wolves outscored the Hawks 11-4 over that stretch.

Saunders decided to ride with Dieng anchoring the post to start the fourth quarter, and the Wolves’ defensive intensity picked up along with it. They increased their lead to 102-95 with 9:19 to play in the fourth after Dieng hit a three, prompting an Atlanta timeout. The Wolves went up nine on another Dieng three as Teague had a layup on the previous possession. Towns came back in with 5:55 to play and the Wolves kept the momentum rolling. When Keita Bates-Diop and Wiggins his threes on consecutive possessions, the night was over.

With the new-look starting lineup, the Wolves got off to a blazing start offensively in the first quarter. They hit their first three three-pointers of the night and 7 of 12 in the quarter as they staked a 38-30 lead. Culver was aggressive in attacking the basket early while Teague came in for him at the 6:37 mark. Bates-Diop also still had a role in the rotation despite Robert Covington, Treveon Graham and Josh Okogie coming back into the fold.

Even with the second unit in the game, the Wolves continued pouring in the points early and held the lead for most of the quarter.

But defensively there were issues. Despite the Wolves’ hot shooting, Atlanta didn’t fall too far behind. The Wolves shot 14 of 22 in the first, the Hawks 12 of 22.

The script flipped in the second quarter, with the Wolves’ lackluster defense continuing and the offense taking a big step back.

– a pair of Young free throws. The Wolves shot just 5 of 20 for the quarter and 1 of 9 from three-point range as the Hawks outscored them 34-16. It also didn’t help that Covington sat most of the quarter with three fouls. But those troubles would only be temporary, as the Wolves got back on track late in the second half.