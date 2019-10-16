– The Timberwolves starters, led by center Karl-Anthony Towns, stood out Tuesday in a 119-111 preseason victory over Indiana.

Towns produced 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in just more than 26 minutes of play. He went 13-for-20 shooting and made four of his eight three-point shots.

Robert Covington, working his way back to health after knee surgery, scored 10 points and had 19 rebounds and three blocked shots in 27: 30, and each starter for the Wolves (2-2) scored at least nine points.

First-round draft pick Jarrett Culver had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in 19:36.

Point guards Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier had seven assists each for the Wolves. Napier’s came in only 18:52, but he made only two of his eight shots. Teague also shot poorly, going 3-for-14.

Domantas Sabonis had 11 points and 13 rebounds in the first half for Indiana (3-1). No other starter for the Pacers reached double-digit scoring.

ASSOCIATED PRESS