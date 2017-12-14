Until Thursday at Target Center, the only player in Timberwolves history who ever reached 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game was, of course, Kevin Garnett.

Wolves young star center Karl-Anthony Towns joined him with Thursday’s 119-96 victory over Sacramento.

Towns reached those thresholds with a 30-point, 14-rebound, five-assist, five-block game on a night when the Wolves led by as many as 27 points and finished the game with little-used reserves Marcus Georges-Hunt, Cole Aldrich, Aaron Brooks and others on the floor.

The 23-point victory was one point shy of their largest margin of victory this season. They won by 24 points in Dallas last month.

It also came two nights after the Wolves lost a nine-point lead and the eventually the game to Philadelphia.

“It was good,” Towns said about the victory. “It just shows we can bounce back.”

Georges-Hunt already had broken into coach Tom Thibodeau rotation with a second-quarter appearance after Thibodeau essentially had used a three-man bench for the last two weeks.

– who has fully fallen out of the rotation – to defend Kings shooter Buddy Hield. He also made a three point before halftime and finished the night with five points on 2-for-3 shooting.

The Wolves led 32-22 after a quarter, 64-55 at the half and 95-71 after three quarters.

By then, the Wolves starters, except for ironman Jimmy Butle, had gone to the bench to start the fourth quarter, but they didn’t all stay there.

Towns came back into the game with 8 ½ minutes left and his team leading by 21 points. Starting point guard Jeff Teague followed him back not long after and then small forward Andrew Wiggins returned with 6 ½ minutes left in the game.

Taj Gibson completed the starting five soon thereafter, but all five went to the bench for the final two-plus minutes.

The Kings arrived at Target Center with a 9-18 record after they beat Phoenix at home on Tuesday.

They lost starting rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox to a quad contusion after he played just 7 ½ minutes.

Without him, the Kings called upon another rookie, backup Frank Mason III, and others.