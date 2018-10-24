Camille Williams has revealed that she is no longer at KARE. The journalist, who co-anchored the weekend news with husband Cory Hepola, shared the news on Twitter.
"Anchoring alongside my husband has been the most fun and best time of my TV career -- I only wish we could have done it more than 2 times a week," she wrote. "I have really enjoyed bringing the news to you and connecting with all of you here and in person."
Williams, who is raising two young twins with Hepola, said she plans to stay in the community.
Williams joined the NBC affiliate in 2015. Hepola shared the following on Twitter a few days ago:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Artcetera
TV & Media
KARE's weekend anchor Camille Williams announces her departure
The journalist revealed that she's no longer at the NBC affiliate in a tweet.
Variety
Ensemble member steps up in 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at Orpheum
Star of Carole King musical goes all in at Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.
Variety
To mark 20 years since Matthew Shepard's death, Twin Cities theater opens two plays
Uprising Theatre is doing Moises Kaufman's "Laramie Projects" in alternating performances.
Music
Mariah Carey schedules her Twin Cities debut (again) for March 19
After at least two cancellations, the pop superstar is booked for her first proper Minneapolis show at the State Theatre.
Music
Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Winstock 2019; Alabama to celebrate 50th at Target Center
Tickets for the 26th annual country music fest in Winsted, Minn., are on sale now.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.