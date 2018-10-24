Camille Williams has revealed that she is no longer at KARE. The journalist, who co-anchored the weekend news with husband Cory Hepola, shared the news on Twitter.

"Anchoring alongside my husband has been the most fun and best time of my TV career -- I only wish we could have done it more than 2 times a week," she wrote. "I have really enjoyed bringing the news to you and connecting with all of you here and in person."

Williams, who is raising two young twins with Hepola, said she plans to stay in the community.

Williams joined the NBC affiliate in 2015. Hepola shared the following on Twitter a few days ago: