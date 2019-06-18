Another awards announcement, another big day for Boyd Huppert.

The long-time KARE reporter has earned three more national Edward R. Murrow Awards, broadcast journalism's version of the Oscars, bringing his total to 19.

Huppert and his station were recognized Tuesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association.for "Huppert's Diary" and the feature piece "Eddie's Sign," which looked at how a family paid tribute to a loved one who was killed in a traffic accident.

“I could not have accomplished this without the wonderful culture at KARE 11. I know that for a fact,” Huppert said. “It only works with support and encouragement from all levels. I’m lucky to be here!”

St. Paul's American Public Media company took top honors for excellence in multimedia for season two of "In The Dark."

The Murrow awards will be presented Oct. 14 in New York.