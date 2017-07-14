KARE 11 TV reporter Jay Olstad announced Friday that he’s leaving the station “to begin a new chapter” in his life that will allow him to spend more time with his family, according to his public Facebook page.

Olstad, who shared the news earlier on his personal Facebook page, said he’s leaving the news business in a week after 16 years, including six at KARE, but didn’t provide details about his plans.

“I have a passion for telling people’s stories, but often times I miss out on my own,” he said in his Facebook post. “That’s the job. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned from all those interviews and all those stories is that time is not guaranteed to anyone.”

In saying goodbye, Olstad urged viewers to support local journalists. “They are not fake. They are not perfect. They work hard to cover your community which is also their own,” he said.