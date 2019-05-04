Randy Shaver, the weeknight news anchor on KARE 11 in the Twin Cities, disclosed Friday that he has won a second round in his battle with cancer.

Shaver received a diagnosis of prostate cancer last August, underwent treatment and was notified by his radiation oncologist of the good news on Friday, he said in an interview Saturday.

When he tweeted the good news, “my Twitter feed blew up,” he said. “I have gotten so many responses and well wishes.”

The KARE staff surprised him with an on-air champagne celebration at the end of Friday’s 6 p.m. newscast. His son, Ryan, a sportscaster at the station, brought out a cake.

Shaver, 60, has worked at KARE for 36 years, starting as a weekend sports anchor in 1983, weeknight sports anchor and sports director in 1994 and a news anchor since 2012.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, a form of cancer, in 1998, underwent chemotherapy and radiation and was eventually declared cancer free. That cancer has not reemerged.

“I celebrated 20 years of being cancer free last June and was diagnosed with prostate cancer last August so it was an up and down summer,” Shaver said.

Shaver is well known for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund he and his wife, Roseann, started, which raises money for cancer research and patient aid programs in Minnesota. He said it has raised $8 million.

The organization is planning a fundraising event with a big gala on June 2 at the Medina Entertainment Center and golf tournament at the Rush Creek Golf Course on June 3. For more information, go to randyshavercancerfund.org.