Looks like Kanye West — sorry, “Ye,” as he now wants to be called — isn’t backing down from his Trump fandom any time soon.

The rapper capped his sixth “Saturday Night Live” appearance at the very end of the season 44 premiere with a performance of “Ghost Town,” during which he wore a “Make America Great Again" hat. And he reportedly didn't stop there.

In a “SNL” rarity, the set was actually Kanye’s third song during the broadcast, coming during the traditional end-of-show sign off.

After host Adam Driver thanked the “SNL” cast and crew, instead of the usual “SNL” house band play-off while everyone shakes hands and hugs as the credits roll, they quickly dispersed from the stage. Kanye of course stayed, and was joined by Kid Cudi and a full band for the song.

Also onstage during the performance were 070 Shake, who sings on “Ghost Town,” and Ty Dolla Sign, who doesn’t appear on the track but showed up presumably to support his friend Kanye.

According to the Daily Beast, off air, West started giving a lecture on stage that led to boos.

Variety called it a politically themed speech that referenced his support for President Trump, his pledge to run for president in 2020, the need for a “dialogue not a diatribe” and more.

Here is video being shared on Twitter early Sunday: