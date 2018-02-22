LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kylee Kopatich scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Johnson scored 11 points before fouling out with 1:53 remaining and Kansas won just its third Big 12 game of the season with a 66-59 upset of No. 25 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.
Kaylee Jensen made two free throws for Oklahoma State at 2:38 to tie it at 59 and both teams went scoreless until Kopatich hit an open 3-pointer from the top of the key with 42 seconds remaining. After an OSU miss, Austin Richardson hit two at the stripe for a five-point lead.
Christalah Lyons added 15 points and Austin Richardson 13 for Kansas (12-15, 3-13). The Jayhawks went on a 12-2 run over the final four minutes of the first half to take a 32-31 lead.
Loryn Goodwin led Oklahoma State (18-9, 9-7) with 21 points and Jensen had 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Cowgirls have lost three in a row.
