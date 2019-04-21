MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison has been indefinitely suspended after his arrest on a domestic battery charge.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Riley County police arrested Rison on Friday on suspicion of domestic battery. The charge also covers knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to family or a person in a dating relationship.

Rison was released on $1,000 bond. He said on Twitter that he'd done nothing wrong.

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman said Saturday that Rison had been suspended for a violation of team and departmental policy.

Rison transferred to Kansas State last year after playing one season at Michigan State. He sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.

He is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl receiver Andre Rison.