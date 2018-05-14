Hutchinson Community College (Kan.) guard Devonte Bandoo, who was planning to announce his college decision on Monday afternoon, is signing with Baylor, Hutchinson News reported Monday morning.

Bandoo, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound Toronto native, took an official visit to the Gophers over the weekend. His final schools were Minnesota, South Carolina, Kansas State and Baylor.

Playing for one of the top junior colleges in the country, Bandoo averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, shot 43.8 percent from three-point range and 81.2 percent on free throws this season for the 29-7 Blue Dragons.

The Gophers still have one scholarship remaining to use for next season, which could be used to add more backcourt depth.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate transfer Brock Stull, who was considering a visit to Minnesota, has not announced his decision yet.

Pitino’s 2018 recruiting class already includes high school seniors Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalschuer and Jarvis Omersa and Division I transfers Payton Willis (Vanderbilt) and Marcus Carr (Pittsburgh).

Willis will definitely sit out the 2018-19 season, but the Gophers are expecting to send a waiver to the NCAA requesting that Carr be allowed to play immediately since Pitt coach Kevin Stallings was fired last month.