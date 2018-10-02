TOPEKA, Kan. —
National
Kander, citing mental health concerns, drops out of KC race
Jason Kander, a rising star in Democratic politics who narrowly lost a 2016 Senate bid, is dropping out of the race for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, citing post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his stint in the military.
National
Wisconsin Legislature to return for Kimberly-Clark
The Wisconsin Legislature plans to return the week after the November election for a lame duck session to vote on a $100 million tax incentive bill that would keep paper products maker Kimberly-Clark from shuttering a plant that employs about 500 people.
National
The Latest: US House candidate arrested in wage protest
The Latest on protests by fast-food workers demanding a $15 per hour minimum wage (all times local):
National
San Francisco mayor weighs drug injection site, despite veto
Driven in part by family tragedy, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has long pledged to open what could be the first supervised drug injection site in the country.
National
Fed Chair Powell says gradual rate hikes best approach
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that he sees no need to drop the central bank's current gradual approach to raising interest rates.
