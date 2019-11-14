Kansas City (1-2) vs. Milwaukee (2-1)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City plays Milwaukee in an early season matchup. Kansas City fell 76-58 at Drake on Wednesday. Milwaukee is coming off a 103-53 home win over Wisconsin Lutheran on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Te'Jon Lucas is putting up 14.7 points, seven rebounds and 6.3 assists to lead the way for the Panthers. Complementing Lucas is Josh Thomas, who is putting up 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Roos have been led by Javan White, who is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and two steals.TERRIFIC TE'JON: Lucas has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He's also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Milwaukee's DeAndre Abram has attempted 22 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee is ranked 10th among all Division I teams with an average of 95 points per game.