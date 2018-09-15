The Kansas City T-Bones rallied for six runs in the sixth inning — four on Todd Cunningham's grand slam — to beat the visiting St. Paul Saints 7-3 on Friday night. The victory gives the T-Bones a 2-1 lead in the American Association Championship Series.

Kyle Barrett hit a solo homer in the first inning and had an RBI single in the second to help give the St. Paul Saints and starter Trevor Foss a 3-0 lead. The T-Bones got their first run in the third on a solo homer by Cunningham. Foss went five innings, allowing one run and five hits. Four relievers followed him.

Game 4 in the best-of-five series is 7:05 p.m. Saturday, also in Kansas City.

More MIAC football time changes made

Game times of two more MIAC football games, both scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, were changed because of the excessive heat and humidity forecast.

The St. Olaf at Carleton game will start at 11 a.m. and the St. John's vs. Gustavus game at St. Peter High School at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, it was announced Concordia (Moorhead) at Augsburg will start at 10 a.m. and Hamline at St. Thomas at 6 p.m.

Six earn spots in Hall

Six coaches will be inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association's Hall of Fame on Oct. 13 at the Sheraton West Hotel in Minnetonka.

The list of 2018 inductees: Craig Anderson, Pine Island, baseball; Scott Christensen, Stillwater, boys' cross-country and track and field; Debbie Hegquist, Cambridge-Isanti, gymnastics; Wendy DeVorak Kohler, Alexandria, girls' basketball; Kerry Linbo, Byron, boys' basketball; Mike Randolph, Duluth East, boys' hockey.

Etc.

•Tom Heidrick and John Sexton won the MGA Senior Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Thursday at Northfield Golf Club after a two hole playoff with Jim Lehman and Jerry Rose. Both twosomes shot 9-under 135s, forcing the playoff.

•Four individuals will be inducted into the Roy Griak Invitational Hall of Fame this month. They are runners Hassan Mead and Rasa (Michniovaite) Troup, Griak official Dave Percival and Gary Wilson, co-founder of the event and former Gophers women's cross-country coach. They will be honored during the 33rd annual meet on Sept. 29 at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.