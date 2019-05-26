KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities say someone threw an explosive device into an SUV parked outside of a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex right before it blew up.
The Kansas City Star reports that the explosion happened Sunday morning and damaged the Chevrolet TrailBlazer. No one was in the vehicle or was hurt by the blast.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler says his department has requested help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Rep. John Lewis tells graduates to 'get in trouble'
U.S. Rep. John Lewis urged graduates of Framingham State University in Massachusetts on Sunday to "get in trouble" and to build "bridges, not walls."
Books
Man accused of defrauding comic book icon appears in court
A former business manager of the late comic book legend Stan Lee has had his initial court appearance in Arizona, where he was arrested after fleeing California charges of fiduciary elder abuse.
Nation
Kansas City police say device thrown in parked SUV explodes
Authorities say someone threw an explosive device into an SUV parked outside of a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex right before it blew up.
Variety
Victim killed by shark in Hawaii was California man, 65
A California man who died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in Hawaii was pulled ashore missing a leg, according to a witness.
Nation
Hawaii woman found alive after 17 days in forest told herself not to give up
A Hawaii woman who was found alive in a forest on Maui island after going missing more than two weeks ago said she at times struggled not to give up.