KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a car that hit and killed a man using a motorized wheelchair.
The car drove off after the crash Monday in downtown Kansas City.
Sgt. Bill Mahoney says a preliminary investigation found that the man was using the crosswalk when he was hit by the car. Pieces of the wheelchair were left scattered on the street.
The man died at a hospital. His name has not been released.
Police are looking for a white Saturn Aura.
