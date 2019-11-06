KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Representatives from both sides of a divisive campaign over naming a street in Kansas City for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. say they are ready to work together after voters approved a ballot measure replacing King's name with the street's original name.

On Tuesday, Kansas City voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to change Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back to The Paseo, the street's name since it was completed in 1899. The city council voted in January to rename The Paseo for King, after years of advocacy from mostly black leaders in the city.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who supported the King name, said Wednesday he and city leaders must learn from the vote that they have to engage diverse segments of the community when deciding issues important to its citizens.