TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' attorney general begged lawmakers Friday to quickly approve a plan that would satisfy a court mandate to increase spending on public schools, though it would require majority Republicans to bridge big differences in mere days.

Some legislators and Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer have worried that a frustrated state Supreme Court would take the unprecedented step of preventing the state from distributing dollars through a flawed education funding system — effectively closing schools statewide.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has until April 30 to report to the high court on how the GOP-controlled Legislature responded to an education funding ruling last fall. Schmidt sent a letter Friday to legislative leaders in both parties, saying his office needs "adequate time" to prepare its report and he was expressing his "profound concern" that no school funding bill has passed.

The court declared in October that the state's current funding of more than $4 billion a year is insufficient for lawmakers to fulfill their duty under the Kansas Constitution to finance a suitable education for every child. The House and Senate have passed rival school funding plans, and their negotiators planned to meet for the first time Friday to start work on a final version.

But lawmakers were scheduled to begin their annual 2½-week spring Saturday, then return to return to the Statehouse on April 26 — a mere four days before the court's deadline.

"I implore you: Do not adjourn for an April recess without finishing this legislation," Schmidt said in his letter's final line.

Colyer has also urged legislators to postpone the start of their break until they have approved a school funding legislation, and legislative leaders contemplated working through the weekend.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers but are split.

The House has approved a plan to phase in a roughly $520 million increase in spending over five years, covering it with the annual increase in state tax collections. Senate GOP leaders have excoriated the plan as likely to force lawmakers to raise taxes within two years, and their chamber narrowly passed a plan to phase in a $274 million increase over five years.

"You've got to be able to demonstrate that you really can fund it," said Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Molly Baumgardner, a conservative Louisburg Republican and one of the negotiators.

Some GOP conservatives argue that the Supreme Court has encroached too much of the Legislature's budget-setting power and see even the Senate's plan as too large. Democrats argue that neither plan is large enough to satisfy the court.

Also in the mix are numerous policy differences between the House and Senate over how funds are allocated for specific programs or split between populous suburban districts and sparsely populated rural ones.

"I mean, it's like the Grand Canyon in terms of the width of differences we have to deal with," said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat and another negotiator.