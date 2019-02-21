DETROIT — Patrick Kane scored two goals, including the game winner with 2:18 left in overtime, extending his point streak to 19 games and lifting the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou scored two goals each for the Red Wings, who rallied from a 4-1 third-period deficit to tie it. But Erik Gustafsson found Kane alone to the right of the net in overtime, and the Chicago star beat goalie Jonathan Bernier for his 38th goal of the season.

Artem Anisimov, Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago in the first period. The Blackhawks have won 10 of their last 12 games, scoring 60 goals in that span.

Kane trails league leader Alex Ovechkin by just four goals now, although his goals Wednesday were his only points of the night. His assist streak ended at 17 games.

Chicago beat Ottawa 8-7 on Monday, and the Blackhawks went through another high-scoring night against Detroit. Anisimov made it 1-0 after only 99 seconds, but Larkin answered for the Red Wings a few minutes later.

Saad scored his 21st goal of the season, and DeBrincat's 33rd made it 3-1 before the end of the period.

In the second, Kane came down on a 2-on-1 break with Jonathan Toews. Kane took the shot himself, beating Jimmy Howard to make it 4-1. Howard was then replaced, having allowed four goals on eight shots.

Larkin brought the Red Wings within two with his 26th of the season, and Athanasiou made it 4-3 when he scored on the power play with 14:37 left in regulation. Athanasiou lifted the puck from behind the goal line, next to the net, and it bounced off goalie Cam Ward and in.

The Red Wings had their goalie pulled when they tied it with 1:26 left in the third. Mike Green appeared to mis-hit a shot from near the blue line, but Anthony Mantha corralled the puck to the left of the net and slid it across the goalmouth to Athanasiou, who had an easy shot from the other side.

NOTES: Kane has 16 goals in 26 assists during his point streak.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Colorado on Friday night.

Red Wings: Host Minnesota on Friday night.