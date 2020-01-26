RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Franck Kamgain registered 16 points and six rebounds as Kansas City beat California Baptist 67-57 on Saturday night.
Brandon McKissic had 13 points for Kansas City (10-11, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Jordan Giles added 11 points and three blocks. Josiah Allick had nine rebounds.
Ferron Flavors Jr. had 19 points for the Lancers (14-6, 4-2), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Milan Acquaah added 14 points. Zach Pirog had 12 points.
Kansas City plays Crowley's Ridge College at home on Monday. California Baptist plays Utah Valley on the road on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
The Latest: 9 dead in helicopter crash that killed Bryant
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):
Gophers
Freshman Fran Belibi leads No. 6 Stanford past Utah 82-49
Each member of Stanford's 1990 NCAA championship team in attendance for Sunday's 30th anniversary celebration offered a little something to the current players as they gathered in the locker room postgame.
Vikings
Kobe Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC again in Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute.
Sports
The Latest: Tanya Tucker completes comeback with 2 Grammys
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):
Wolves
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 3 others dead
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.