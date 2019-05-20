– Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday announced a plan to force corporations to pay women as much as men for comparable work, promising to go further on that issue as president than any of her competition for the Democratic nomination.

Like her plan for gun controls, it relies on Harris taking executive action as president if Congress declines to act. Studies show that U.S. women overall make 80 cents for every dollar paid to men. For blacks and Latinas, the number is closer to 60 cents on the dollar. "When you lift up the economic status of women, you lift up their families, their neighborhoods, and all of society," she said. "And it's an issue that's been around for far too long without much progress."

If elected, Harris said, she would require all corporations to receive "Equal Pay Certification" from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. To receive the certification, companies would have to prove they are paying employees comparable pay for comparable work, regardless of gender. Companies would also be required to provide data about hiring processes, including information about race and gender.

According to Harris' plan, the EEOC would be required to fine all companies that do not receive the certification — 1% of profits for every 1% of wage gap that exists after accounting for differences in job title, experience and performance. The government would use the money collected through the fines to help finance universal paid family and medical leave.

Harris is not the only member of the Democratic field to promise action on equal pay initiatives. Along with Harris, those who co-sponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act include Sens. Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, Seth Moulton, Tim Ryan and Eric Swalwell. Booker, Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg also have spoken out against pay inequity.