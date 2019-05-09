– Sen. Kamala Harris of California structures her stump speech around two themes — "truth" and "justice" — meant to evoke her career as a barrier-breaking prosecutor and cultivate a reputation as a fearless public advocate.

But when Harris swept into Detroit to address an NAACP banquet Sunday night, she added something new. After her signature windup of "let's speak truth," she replaced her usual recitation of Democratic policies with an attack on President Donald Trump, accusing him of enabling bigotry and divisiveness and refusing "to call neo-Nazi violence what it is: domestic terrorism."

"This president isn't trying to make America great," she said, "he's trying to make America hate."

With that, Harris was nodding to a political truth: She is attempting to reset her campaign after stagnating in Democratic primary polls, using her strengths as a prosecutor — which were on display during a recent face-off with Attorney General William Barr — to mount a sharp indictment of Trump.

Harris entered the 2020 race in January seeking to make history as the first black female president and drew 20,000 people to her campaign kickoff in Oakland and a burst of donations that helped her emerge as the No. 2 fundraiser in the Democratic field through March. But from the start, she has found herself in a political vise, squeezed by competing factions in her party and even in her own campaign, which has led to some stumbles.

Harris is under pressure from liberal activists who are pushing Democrats toward newer, bolder horizons. She has repeatedly sought to placate the left since setting her sights on the presidency — an impulse many in her orbit say is reinforced by her campaign chairwoman, Maya Harris, her sister.

At the same time, other Harris advisers and allies have winced at some of the senator's overtures to liberals.

These tensions, along with Harris' instinct for caution, have slowed her candidacy.

But two recent events — Harris' insistent questioning of Barr at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week and Joe Biden's multiday spat with Trump — have been clarifying moments for Harris and her aides, demonstrating the value of elevating her voice of opposition to the president and seeking direct confrontation with the White House, according to her advisers.

Now, with Biden rising in some polls since entering the race and, for the moment, claiming some of the black voters she covets, Harris is recalibrating.

She capitalized on her interrogation of Barr, which went viral and was viewed online more than 5 million times, with a round of cable TV interviews and new investments in Facebook advertising. She lashed Barr as well as Trump again in her remarks to the NAACP Sunday. And on Monday, after reading from an anti-bullying book to a classroom of Michigan schoolchildren, she said the message was instructive for the current occupant of the Oval Office.

"Let me tell you how much our president can learn from a fourth-grader!" she said to laughter. "The president of the United States of America has a profound amount of power that comes with that microphone and bully pulpit. And we can no longer have a president that uses that microphone to divide."

Adversaries and allies alike are already paying attention.

Trump said on Fox News that she has "got a little bit of a nasty wit," one of two times in a week he called her "nasty." And by the time she arrived in Detroit, her exchange with Barr was preceding her.

"Don't try to cover up because Kamala will sure enough make you choke up," said the Rev. Wendell Anthony, the head of the Detroit NAACP, who introduced Harris on Sunday.

Todd Rutherford, the South Carolina House minority leader, called Harris' focus on Trump "a sound approach because that's what people are interested in." He added: "Be yourself because that'll carry you further than trying to out-left the left."