Gophers leading tackler Kamal Martin is a game-time decision for the team’s biggest game so far this season.

The senior linebacker appeared to injure his knee at Rutgers two games ago, but Gophers coach P.J. Fleck confirmed the injury wasn’t as serious as initially feared. Fleck said Martin was a game-time decision for the next game against Maryland. Martin ended up not dressing and has had the bye week to help recover for No. 5 Penn State on Saturday. His No. 13 Gophers will attempt to remain undefeated against a similarly 8-0 opponent.

“Getting a lot better,” Fleck said of Martin. “Made tons of progress last week. Again, it’s probably going to be more toward that game-time decision. I think that we got a little overoptimistic, just by the rapid growth that he had at the beginning, and then decided not to play him. But it’s going to be close.”

Fleck added Martin did practice a bit this past week, but it was only some reps not at full speed. Sophomore Mariano Sori-Marin has filled in for Martin in the three games he’s missed this year, including the opener on a suspension for violating team rules and the final nonconference game with a foot sprain. Martin has 46 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. Sori-Marin has 24 tackles with one for a loss.

