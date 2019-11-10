Health care provider Kaiser Permanente says its chairman and CEO, Bernard Tyson, has died unexpectedly at the age of 60.
No other details were provided in the company's announcement, which said that Tyson died in his sleep early Sunday.
The board of directors has named Executive Vice President Gregory Adams as interim chairman and CEO.
Executive Committee Chair Edward Pei says Tyson was "an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader and an honorable man."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Kaiser Permanente CEO Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60
Health care provider Kaiser Permanente says its chairman and CEO, Bernard Tyson, has died unexpectedly at the age of 60.No other details were provided in…
Business
Can Can Wonderland co-founder wants to turn St. Paul's Hamm's Brewery into artsy playground
Rob Clapp wants to take his whimsical vision to transform the vacant buildings into an interactive art museum, entertainment center and more.
Business
New CFO sees 'huge untapped market' for Field Nation
Jason Woods arrived as the company pursues what he said are aggressive growth goals.
Business
Why starting a business as a college student isn't as risky as it sounds
While your risk of failure is high, your cost of failure is low.
Business
The health care debate may make Democrats sick
By committing to the specifics of "Medicare for All," Democrats opened themselves up to all sorts of Republican attacks.