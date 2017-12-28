ST. PAUL, Minn. — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son has been placed on probation and ordered to pay $236 in fines and fees in connection with his arrest following a rally for President Donald Trump in Minnesota.
Linwood "Woody" Kaine, of Minneapolis, was among eight people arrested in the St. Paul rally in March. He pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing the legal process and received a 90-day sentence, with 86 days suspended. He served four days in jail.
Two other misdemeanor charges were dismissed Dec. 11.
A criminal complaint said Kaine and others changed into black clothing during the rally and entered the Capitol. One person threw a smoke bomb. The complaint said Kaine was among those who ran away and resisted arrest.
