VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Polish striker Kacper Przybylko scored his first MLS goal to pull the Philadelphia Union even in the 66th minute in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
Making his first start for the Union (4-3-2), Przybylko got past defenders Doniel Henry and Erik Godoy and beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau with a low shot. Philadelphia's Matt Freese made four saves, allowing only Henry's goal in the 41st minute.
Crepeau made two saves for Vancouver (1-5-3).
