NACOGDOCHES, Texas — David Kachelries came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Stephen F. Austin to a 94-62 win over Paul Quinn of the NAIA on Saturday.
Cameron Johnson had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (11-2), which won its fourth straight game. Kevon Harris added 14 points. Gavin Kensmil had 10 points for the hosts.
Mateo Eschelk had 20 points for the Tigers, who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Chris Scaife added 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Bruce Scott had 10 points.
Stephen F. Austin matches up against Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Thursday.
