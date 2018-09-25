KABUL, Afghanistan — Amnesty International and an Afghan art collective have unveiled a mural in Kabul in the memory of AFP's slain chief Afghanistan photographer, Shah Marai, who was killed in April along with eight other reporters in a double suicide bombing by the Islamic State group.

The mural unveiled Tuesday shows Marai, holding his camera, with a group of Afghan activists standing behind a banner. It's entitled Shuja, the Dari word for brave.

It's the first in a series of murals planned by Amnesty and the Artlords collective to highlight the work of Afghan activists, teachers, lawyers, students, trade unionists and others.

Samira Hamidi, Amnesty's regional campaigner, says it will "continue to push Afghan authorities to ensure human rights defenders can work in a safe and enabling environment without fear of reprisals."