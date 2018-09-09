– Ordinary life came to a standstill in the Afghan capital on Sunday with businesses largely shut and many people forced to stay indoors as thousands of young men brandishing knives and assault rifles took to the streets and fired indiscriminately, mostly into the air.

The chaos, which lasted for more than eight hours, further underlined the weakness of U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani's government, which is locked in deep internal discord and is facing rising militancy.

The firing — including by masked teenagers riding in convoys of motorcycles and vehicles with tinted glasses — left at least 13 people wounded, according to the Public Health Ministry.

It was part of an annual commemoration of the death anniversary of Ahmed Shah Massoud, a top anti-Taliban commander who was slain 17 years ago by suspected al-Qaida operatives posing as journalists.

The gunmen drove at top speed from one part of the city to another on Sunday, firing various types of weapons. In some parts, the firing was so intense that it was reminiscent of the Afghan civil war era.

Some of the young men were only kids — and some were not even born — when Massoud died. Several chanted, "Long live Massoud."

Massoud's family and old comrades distanced themselves from the day's events.

The firing subsided and some of the gunmen dispersed when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted part of the convoy in a central area of Kabul.

Initial reports showed that three men in the convoy were killed and 14 were wounded, but officials said the toll could rise. Earlier in the day, security forces said they opened fire and wounded a man seeking to blow himself up in a crowd of marchers at the memorial built for Massoud close to the U.S. Embassy.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attempt and the deadly blast, although ISIS has been behind such attacks in recent years in Afghanistan.

Police said they arrested scores of the marchers and seized vehicles, actions that many dismissed as futile attempts by the government to show control of the situation.

With parliamentary polls next month and a presidential vote in April, the scenes on Sunday shocked many people.

"I think everyone has had enough," Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY Group and a man known as Afghanistan's media mogul, said in a tweet.