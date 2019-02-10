TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mfiondu Kabengele scored 22 points and No. 22 Florida State erased a 10-point second-half deficit to force overtime, then knocked off No. 16 Louisville 80-75 on Saturday.

Terance Mann added 20 points for the Seminoles (18-5, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 11 of 12 free throws in overtime to wrap up their fifth straight win. Mann hit 9 of 11 free throws to secure his second straight 20-point game and fifth of the season.

Kabengele shot 7 of 12 from the floor and pulled down seven rebounds. It was the 16th time he has come off the bench to score in double figures.

Christen Cunningham scored 20 points, including 13 in the first half, for Louisville (17-7, 8-3). Ryan McMahon made three 3-pointers in a span of 90 seconds in the second half as the Cardinals pulled ahead 52-42 in the second half.

Louisville's Dwayne Sutton scored 14 points, knocking down four 3-pointers.

Trent Forrest had 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Seminoles, who have won 11 of 13 games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

M.J. Walker had 11 points after halftime for Florida State, which has won five straight ACC games for the first time since 2011-12.

Louisville lost a pair of starters, Steven Enoch and Khwan Fore, to foul trouble. Enoch had six points and four rebounds in 14 minutes while Fore had six points.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals led 52-42 with 10:07 to go, but couldn't close out an eighth victory in the last nine games.

Florida State: The Seminoles needed extra time to escape without a second home loss of the season. Their first came against Duke, 80-78, on Jan. 12.

UP NEXT

Louisville plays host to Duke on Tuesday.

Florida State plays host to Wake Forest on Wednesday.