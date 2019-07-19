Every year, Europe’s biggest leagues seem to end the same way. Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona are all repeat champions, some several times over, all with a good chance of being atop their leagues next season. Treating every league as a dreary processional ignores the difficulty of staying on top, though. So which of the five are most vulnerable?

Manchester City and Barcelona will have some of the richest teams in the world in hot pursuit of their crowns, but oddly, the perennial powerhouse with the hardest task might be Juventus, the Serie A winners eight years running. In Maurizio Sarri, Juve has a new coach with a different mind-set than Max Allegri’s pragmatism-above-all approach. Sarri is far more concerned with how his team plays, not just the final score. And the new coach will have to attempt to remake the team’s midfield while dealing with the outsize expectations of fans and media.

Odds are he’ll be successful, as Turin managers seemingly always are. But to discount it as “just more of the same” ignores the difficulty of remaking a team on the fly. With Inter Milan and Napoli reinforcing their teams, the possibility of a three-way race looms — as well as the possibility that Juventus can finally be knocked from its perch atop Italy.

Short takes

• The worldwide interest in the Women’s World Cup already seems to have pushed a few organizations forward. Real Madrid, which did not have a women’s team, is buying current first-division squad Deportivo Tacon. Japan is targeting 2021 to launch its own professional league. And closer to home, a bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate that would withhold federal funding for the 2026 Men’s World Cup, unless the U.S. Soccer Federation introduces equal pay for the men’s and women’s national team.

• Liga MX kicks off this weekend, and if you think the MLS franchise shell game is sometimes confusing, they’ve got nothing on Mexico. Veracruz was relegated last year but allowed to pay their way back into the league. Atlético San Luis was still promoted as usual, bringing the league to 19 teams. And to throw an extra wrench in the works, FC Juárez bought a spot from existing franchise Lobos BUAP, giving the league two new teams.

Watch guide

MLS: Portland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, FS1. It took Portland almost two months to win a game this year, as the Timbers suffered through a stadium-remodel-caused 12-game road trip. Now, having weathered the storm, Portland is the trendy pick in the Western Conference despite still being in the bottom half of the standings. Seattle is getting its best players back from international duty and is heating up itself. MLS’s best rivalry should be electric.

Writer Jon Marthaler gives you a recap of recent events and previews the week ahead. E-mail: jmarthaler@gmail.com