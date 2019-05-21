Two juvenile males were cited after they allegedly brandished weapons and threatened passengers at a light-rail platform near the University of Minnesota Campus Friday night.

A University spokeswoman on Monday afternoon confirmed two suspects carrying metal pipes on the platform were arrested.

Police were called to the East Bank Station about 9:45 p.m. on a call that a “group of individuals were threatening people,” said spokeswoman Lacey Nygard.

University police spotted seven males running westbound off the platform served by Green Line trains and gave chase. Audio dispatch revealed that Minneapolis police and Metro Transit police officers were also called to help apprehend the suspects.

Police caught up to the group near the Phillips-Wangensteen Building on Delaware Street and placed seven males in handcuffs. Two of the suspects identified through video surveillance and witness descriptions were determined to have displayed weapons were arrested for disorderly conduct and fleeing police. One was also cited for giving a false name to police.

Officers recovered two metal pipes at the light-rail platform, a police report read.

The incident report did not give the suspect’s ages, but indicated that one was 14 or 15 years old and the other was 12 or 13.

The suspects were taken to the Juvenile Supervision Center. One of the suspects had been brought to the center earlier in the day for truancy, according to the police report.

There were no known injuries as a result of this incident, Nygard said.