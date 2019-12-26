Police arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday in north Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting Thursday morning at a public housing high-rise in the 300 block of N. Lowry Avenue found the victim, who was only identified as a juvenile. No information was released about his age or the extent of his injuries — although officials said he is expected to survive.

A suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

Police crime data show that the surrounding Hawthorne neighborhood has had a nearly 30% increase in the number of aggravated assaults like shootings and stabbings compared with this time last year — from 126 such incidents to 163 — while overall violent crime has gone up roughly 13% in that span.