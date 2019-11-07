WASHINGTON — Juul Labs says it will halt sales of its best-selling mint-flavored electronic cigarettes.
The company said in a statement Thursday the move is in response to new research. The studies released this week showed that mint was the most popular vaping flavor among many high school students who use e-cigarettes.
Federal officials are expected to soon release their plans to remove most vaping flavors from the market to combat the surge in underage vaping.
After stopping mint sales, Juul will only sell menthol and tobacco flavors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Mexican killings spotlight Mormon history with polygamy
The slaying in Mexico of nine people who belonged to a Mormon offshoot community where some people practice polygamy spotlights the mainstream church's struggle to distance itself from plural marriage, which has a history in the faith but has long been denounced.
Movies
'Dr. Sleep': A sequel to the 1980 horror masterpiece 'The Shining'
"Dr. Sleep" works, to a point.
TV & Media
Woman fired over access to leaked tape of ABC's Amy Robach
A CBS News employee has lost her job following reports that she may have been involved in the leak of video that showed ABC's Amy Robach complaining that her bosses didn't run a story about a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.
National
Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on critics, US says
Saudi Arabia, frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders and policies on social media, recruited two Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts that included prominent opponents, U.S. prosecutors have alleged.
Stage & Arts
Artist Cara Romero plays with Native tricksters, clay goddesses and creation stories in Minneapolis show
Cara Romero blends a sense of humanity with the supernatural.